Kohli completes 6,000 runs in 13th straight season for RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain on Saturday completed 6,000 runs for his team -- in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the now defunct Champions League T20 (CLT20) -- and also scored the highest score by a captain against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 13 IPL seasons, as he scored an unbeaten 90 in Dubai.

When Kohli took a single off left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja to reach 31 in the 14th over, he completed an aggregate of 6,000 runs, scored in the IPL and the CLT20. His 90 not out came off 52 balls. It contained 28 singles, 11 twos, four boundaries, and four sixes.