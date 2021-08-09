Kohli confident of India 'template' in 'blockbuster' England series

India captain Virat Kohli said his side had the "right template" for the remainder of their "blockbuster" series against England after enjoying the better of a rain-marred draw in the first Test.

The tourists were frustrated in their bid to go 1-0 up in a five-match contest when rain washed out the whole of Sunday's last day at Trent Bridge, with India stranded on 52-1 in pursuit of a victory target of 209.

By that stage, however, they had already dismissed the hosts for just 183 after England captain Joe Root won the toss.