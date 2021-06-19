Kohli keeps New Zealand at bay in World Test final

India captain Virat Kohli held firm in the face of accurate pace bowling as New Zealand fought back in the inaugural World Test Championship final at Southampton on Saturday.

After Friday's first day was washed out without a ball bowled, India had reached 120-3 when bad light led the umpires to take the players off for an early tea on the second day -- a decision greeted by jeers from the crowd given the floodlights were on full beam.