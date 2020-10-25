Kohli ‘most complete player’ around: Joe Root

England’s test captain Joe Root considers India’s Virat Kohli as currently the most complete player around and said he expects England team mate Jos Buttler to soon replicate his limited-overs dominance in test cricket.

Root himself is considered one of the four best batsmen in contemporary cricket, alongside the prolific Kohli, Australian run-machine Steve Smith and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

“You’re looking at three of the greatest players the game has seen,” Root told The Analyst’s Virtual Cricket Club.