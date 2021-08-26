Kohli playing at a lot of deliveries he could leave: Hussain

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has said that Indian captain Virat Kohli is playing at a lot of deliveries which he could leave. He added that Kohli is making the same mistakes from the horror 2014 tour, which he rectified in 2018.

Kohli has scored just 42 runs in four innings of the on-going Test series, averaging only 17.25. On Wednesday, he was dismissed for seven by nicking behind to keeper Jos Buttler off James Anderson. It has been 50 innings without a three-figure score for Kohli in international cricket since November 2019.