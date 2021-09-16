Kohli to quit as India T20 captain after World Cup

"Understanding workload is a very important thing... I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian team in Test and ODI Cricket," said Kohli, whose leadership has been the subject of mounting speculation in recent months.

"I've decided to step down as the T20 captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October," he added in a Twitter post.

The 32-year-old, who became limited-overs captain after M.S. Dhoni stepped aside in 2017, has faced pressure over his failure to win India either the World Cup or the Champions Trophy.