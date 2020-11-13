Kohli’s absence to impact India: Australia coach

Virat Kohli is one of the best players Justin Langer has ever seen and his absence from the last three tests in the upcoming series will be keenly felt, the Australia coach said on Friday.

Kohli will head home after the series-opening test at Adelaide Oval to be with his wife ahead of the birth of their first child, robbing India of their captain and star batsman.

Langer said the impact on India would be like any team taking out their best player.