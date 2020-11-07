Kohli’s IPL drought goes on after drubbing by Sunrisers

Kane Williamson hit an unbeaten 50 to guide Sunrisers Hyderabad to victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday and extend Virat Kohli’s wait for a first Indian Premier League title.

The win in the eliminator gave the Sunrisers one last chance to reach the IPL final in a knockout qualifier against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

New Zealand skipper Williamson rescued his side as they struggled to reach the modest 131-7 off 20 overs set by Bangalore.

Williamson and West Indies’ Jason Holder put on 65 for the fifth wicket to take the Sunrisers to 132-4 with two balls to spare.