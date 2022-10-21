Bangladesh to face Netherlands in their Super 12 opener

On Friday Zimbabwe beat Scotland by five wickets in their must win battle and the likes of Sikandar Raza, who was adjudged player of the match in both of their wins against Scotland and Ireland for his all-round performances, along with skipper Craig Ervine and pacer Tendai Chatara will be confident to take on the big opponents.
The in-form Zimbabwe will also take inspiration from their recent series win against Bangladesh and a remarkable ODI victory against host Australia.
Netherlands will also be keen to hunt some big scalps. Having won the first two matches against UAE and Namibia they lost in the final match against Sri Lanka but the likes of Max ODowd, who scored a valiant not out 71, and experienced Van dar Merwe showed great fight in the thrilling match against the Asia Cup champions.
The Dutch will face Tigers in their first match of Super 12 on Sunday at Hobart. They were almost eliminated but thanks to upset of UAE, who beat Namibia, they survived and the European side will be keen to ride on their luck and confidence to beat the off-form Bangladesh side.
Bangladesh, who have been struggling to get in terms of the shortest version, shall face South Africa on 27 October before facing Zimbabwe on 30 October.
The Tigers will face their south Asian rivals- India and Pakistan- respectively on 2 and 6 November to finish the group stage.
The top two teams of the group will go through to the semifinal. Australia, England, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Ireland will feature group A of the Super 12.