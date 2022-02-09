Krishna stars as India down West Indies to clinch ODI series

Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna led India's inspired bowling to outplay West Indies by 44 runs in the second one-day international and clinch the series on Wednesday.

West Indies faltered in their chase of 238 to be bowled out for 193 in 46 overs as India took an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series in Ahmedabad.

Krishna returned career-best figures of 4-12 and fellow pace bowler Shardul Thakur took two wickets as India extended their successive ODI series win record over West Indies to 11.