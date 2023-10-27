Buttler's men latest England team to struggle with World Cup defence

Australians have long insisted a key problem for English sports teams is not losing but the fall-out from winning.

Jos Buttler's men are certainly doing their best to prove their arch-rivals' point at the World Cup in India, an eight-wicket hammering by Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Thursday leaving the reigning champions on the brink of elimination after a fourth defeat in five games.

It will be meagre consolation to Buttler and his team-mates to know they are not the first England men's side to falter in the defence of a global title.

England won the 1966 football World Cup on home soil -- still their lone major international soccer triumph -- yet four years later were knocked out at the quarter-final stage in Mexico with what some pundits thought was a stronger squad.

And England were unable to back up their 2003 rugby union World Cup success, although they did reach the 2007 final.

In that context, England adding last year's T20 World Cup title to the 50-over trophy won so thrillingly in a 2019 final against New Zealand at Lord's could be viewed as bucking the trend.