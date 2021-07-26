Kumar stars as India thrash Sri Lanka in 1st T20 after Covid-19 scare

Earlier skipper Shikhar Dhawan (46) and Suryakumar Yadav (50) guided India to 164-5 in 20 overs after being put into bat first.

"I thought we were 10-15 runs short but we felt it was still a good total," said Dhawan.

"Surya is a great player and we enjoy watching him bat. He was taking pressure off me as well. Sri Lanka were playing well but we knew our spinners will get some turn."

Spinners Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, debutant Varun Chakravarthy and quick bowler Hardik Pandya took one wicket each.