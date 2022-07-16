Ireland fall one-run short chasing huge New Zealand score

New Zealand survived a record-breaking Ireland charge led by centuries from Paul Stirling and Harry Tector for a dramatic one-run victory in Friday's third one-day international in Dublin.

"It was an amazing game," said Andy Balbirnie the Ireland captain. "A bitter pill to swallow, but it was great."

The Black Caps looked on course for a convincing win after Martin Guptill's century laid the foundations for a total of 360 for six from 50 overs.