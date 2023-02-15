Australia look for redemption after first Test debacle

Pat Cummins' Australia side have returned to the site of their humiliating innings defeat and flown in a back-up spinner in an effort to redeem themselves before this week's second Test against India begins in Delhi.

Left-arm slow bowler Matthew Kuhnemann has joined the match squad alongside left-arm quick Mitchell Starc for what is likely to be another gruelling trial by spin at the Arun Jaitley Stadium beginning Friday.

Opening batsman David Warner and company, who were routed for 91 to lose the first Test by an innings and 132 runs, went back to the dusty Nagpur pitch on Monday to practise.

Australia's fragile batting remains the major concern after their second innings collapse in a single session to trail 1-0 in the four-match series.