Kishan double ton helps India crush Bangladesh by 227 runs

Opener Ishan Kishan hit the fastest-ever double century in one-day internationals in just 126 balls to set up a 227-run consolation win for India in the third match against Bangladesh on Saturday.

The left-handed Kishan, who made the team in the absence of injured skipper Rohit Sharma, powered India to 409-8 with his 210 off 131 balls including 24 fours and 10 sixes.

He and Virat Kohli, who made 113, put on 290 runs for the second wicket -- the seventh-highest partnership in ODI history.

Bangladesh were bowled out for 182 in 34 overs but won the series 2-1 after their opening two victories in Dhaka.

India's 409 was their fourth-highest ODI score and the highest-ever total against Bangladesh by any team.