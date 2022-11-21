New Zealand succumb to Indian star Suryakumar's ton

The 32-year-old struck 11 fours and cleared the ropes seven times as he compiled his second century in the format, having posted 117 against England at Nottingham four months ago.
He had already become the first Indian to score 1,000 T20 runs in a calendar year before Sunday's knock and has passed 50 in seven of his last 11 innings.
"Of course in T20 cricket, 100 is always special," Suryakumar told Spark Sport.
"Obviously I'm enjoying batting this way. I'm doing the same things in the nets, in all practice sessions."
Opener Ishan Kishan provided the next-highest Indian score with 36 off 31.
Suryakumar ensured the run rate accelerated as the innings progressed and he raised three figures while taking 22 runs off the penultimate over bowled by Lockie Ferguson.
"It was really important for me to bat to the end, that's what Hardik (Pandya) was telling me from the other end," said Suryakumar, whose career strike rate has climbed to an extraordinary 181.64.
"We really wanted to maximise the last four overs and I'm really happy with the way things went."
The final over provided the home side's best moment, when seamer Tim Southee claimed his second career hat-trick, dismissing Indian captain Pandya before removing Deepak Hooda and Washington Sundar for golden ducks.
New Zealand's run chase struggled from the moment opener Finn Allen holed out on the second delivery.
Captain Kane Williamson top-scored with 61 off 52 but his struggle for timing was mirrored by his teammates against an Indian attack boasting variety and discipline.
Spinner Hooda took 4-10 off 2.5 overs, claiming the last three scalps in the space of four balls.