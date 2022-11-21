New Zealand succumb to Indian star Suryakumar's ton

Batting dynamo Suryakumar Yadav says his "special" century against New Zealand was forged on enjoyment and hard work as he steered India to a 65-run in the second Twenty20 International on Sunday.

Suryakumar struck an imperious 111 not out of just 51 balls as the tourists posted 191-6 at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval.

New Zealand were skittled for 126 in the 19th over, handing India a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after the opening fixture was washed out in Wellington on Friday.

To win the final game in Napier on Tuesday, the Black Caps will need to find an answer to Suryakumar, who illustrated why he is ranked the world's best T20 batter.