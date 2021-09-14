Lasith Malinga retires from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, ending a 17-year career in which he became the highest wicket-taker in Twenty20 internationals.

Malinga, known for his unorthodox bowling action and toe-crushing yorkers, continued to play T20 matches after quitting test cricket in 2011 and one-day internationals in 2015. His last T20 game was against the West Indies in March 2020.