Last three-four months were tough for us: Tamim

“The last three-four months were tough for us. Yes, we were with the family but there was a mental pressure. We couldn’t help but remain stuck at home. It’s good that we finally got back to what we love most - the game of cricket. This is very good for us,” Tamim told the media on Monday.

“I was afraid of my batting because I came to practice after a gap of four-five months. But surprisingly, it wasn’t that bad today. My batting is in good shape as well as my fitness. Still, it’s different from practising at home and outdoor under the sun. I think it’ll take another week to adapt to the new normal. We know when we’re going to play international cricket, so everyone is aware and preparing accordingly,” Tamim said.

Bangladesh played their last international game in March this year. After that, all cricketing activities were put on hold in the country.