Last three-four months were tough for us: Tamim

Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal said he is happy to be back to the field although only for practice after a long gap of five months.
Along with Tamim, all the national team players are busy in individual training programme which started before the Eid.
“The last three-four months were tough for us. Yes, we were with the family but there was a mental pressure... It’s good that we finally got back to what we love most - the game of cricket.
Tamim could not participate due to a stomachache. He went to London to see a doctor. Fortunately, the pain was not something serious.
Before joining the individual training programme, Tamim was in quarantine for 14 days since he came back from London.
“I was afraid of my batting because I came to practice after a gap of four-five months. But surprisingly, it wasn’t that bad today. My batting is in good shape as well as my fitness. Still, it’s different from practising at home and outdoor under the sun. I think it’ll take another week to adapt to the new normal. We know when we’re going to play international cricket, so everyone is aware and preparing accordingly,” Tamim said.
Bangladesh played their last international game in March this year. After that, all cricketing activities were put on hold in the country.
Tigers’ Pakistan tour for a Test and ODI was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides, home series against Australia and New Zealand and away series against Ireland and Sri Lanka have also been adjourned.
Some of the cricketers started individual training programme before the Eid. More cricketers joined it after Eid holidays.
Now, the Tigers are preparing for a tour of Sri Lanka which was originally scheduled to be played in July-August. Both the boards agreed to play the series in October. Bangladesh will fly for the island nation in the last week of September.