Late strikes peg back Sri Lanka

Bangladesh pegged back Sri Lanka's first innings reply by two strikes late in the day to reduce the tourists to 43-2 at stumps on Day 2 of the Dhaka Test on Tuesday.

Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne is leading Sri Lanka’s fight back, remaining unbeaten on 70, while night watchman Kasun Rajitha was giving him company at the other end on 0.

Ebadot Hossain and Shakib Al Hasan shared the two Sri Lanka wickets to fall on the day.