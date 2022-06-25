Latham keeps England at bay after Bairstow and Overton’s run-spree

New Zealand’s Tom Latham hit his highest score of the series as the tourists responded after an astonishing England stand featuring Jonny Bairstow’s latest hundred and Jamie Overton’s 97 on debut in the third Test at Headingley.

World Test champions New Zealand were 125-1 in their second innings, a lead of 94 runs, at tea on Saturday’s third day.

Latham was 76 not out, far exceeding his previous best of 26 this series, with New Zealand captain Kane Williamson unbeaten on 37.

England’s erratic catching returned to haunt them when, with Latham on 72, first slip Joe Root dropped a routine chance off Stuart Broad.