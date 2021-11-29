Latham, Taylor depart as New Zealand falter in 1st India Test

India hit back with crucial wickets including Tom Latham and Ross Taylor as New Zealand reached 125 for four while chasing 284 on day five of the opening Test on Monday.

Taylor fell lbw off Ravindra Jadeja for two as the teams went into the break in Kanpur, needing another 159 to win.

The left-handed Latham, who made 95 in New Zealand's first innings total of 296, moved from his overnight two to 52 before falling to Ravichandran Ashwin's off spin.