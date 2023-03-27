‘If De Kock can do it, so can we’

After the match, pacer Taskin Ahmed revealed that Liton was inspired by what South Africa did the previous day and was trying to match them.
Sent to bat, Liton and Rony took the Irish bowlers to the cleaners in the first six overs and accumulated 81 runs, surpassing Bangladesh’s previous highest powerplay score of 76.
Taskin was asked what the Bangladesh camp in the dressingroom was thinking when the openers were going berserk in the powerplay.
“I really enjoyed it. Last night (Sunday). I saw South Africa scoring 100 (102). We were thinking, are they going to do something like that!” Taskin said in the post-match press conference.
Liton and Rony couldn’t take it to that extent, but they managed to forge an opening partnership worth 91 runs off just 43 balls. This is Bangladesh’s third highest opening partnership in T20s.
The partnership ended when Liton got caught on 47 in the eighth over. He scored those runs at a strike rate of 204.34, with the help of four fours and three sixes.
Taskin revealed that he posed a question to Liton right after the opener walked back to the dressing room after the dismissal.
“After Liton came back to the dressing room, I said to him, ‘Hey, were you smashing them like that because of what you saw in yesterday’s (Sunday) game (smiles)?’ He (Liton) said, ‘Yeah, if they can do it, so can we.’”
Liton’s opening partner Rony, on the other hand, scored his maiden half-century, racing to 67 runs off just 38 balls. He hit seven fours and three sixes. He also won his first player of the match award in international cricket.
All in all, Taskin really enjoyed Bangladesh’s batting performance, “This is a big positive and we were also enjoying ourselves. Mashallah! If we can continue this brand of cricket, we will achieve great things.”