‘If De Kock can do it, so can we’

On Sunday, South Africa’s Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks wreaked havoc against the West Indies in a Twenty20 at the Supersport Park in Centurion.

Thanks to their blistering innings, South Africa broke the record for the highest ever successful run chase in T20s and also scored the most runs in a powerplay (102) in T20s played between ICC full members.

On Monday, Bangladesh broke their record of most runs scored in the powerplay, thanks to openers Liton Das and Rony Talukdar.