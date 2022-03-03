Liton Das achieves best ever ranking for Bangladesh

Bangladeshi top order batter Liton Das has advanced to his career best ranking in International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Test ranking for batsmen. The wicket-keeper-batsman has been ranked 12th, the highest ever ranking achieved by any Bangladeshi player in Test cricket, in the latest update of ICC Test ranking on Wednesday.

Liton Das jumped two steps up as New Zealand batsmen Tom Latham and Henri Nichols moved down in the Test ranking. Latham has moved down to the 13th spot from 10th and Henri Nichols got two steps down from 13th to 15th.