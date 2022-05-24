Liton departs, Mushfiqur remains unbeaten at lunch

Pace bowler Kasun Rajitha claimed his maiden five-wicket haul as Sri Lanka hit back to rattle Bangladesh, despite Mushfiqur Rahim's unbeaten 171, in the second Test on Tuesday.

Bangladesh reached 361 for nine at lunch in Dhaka with number 11 Ebadot Hossain surviving 16 deliveries without scoring.

Bangladesh lost four wickets for 53 during the session to slip to 349-9 at one stage from their overnight 277-5.