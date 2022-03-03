Liton fifty guides Bangladesh to 155 against Afghanistan in first T20

Liton Das has propelled Bangladesh to a challenging total of 155 in the first T20I against Afghanistan on Thursday in Dhaka, reports UNB.

Liton hit 60, his fifth half century in the format, off 44 with two sixes and four fours.

Mohammad Naim and the debutant Munim Shahriar opened the innings for the hosts, but they failed to make a good start as they posted 10 in the first wicket stand.