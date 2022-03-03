Cricket

Liton fifty guides Bangladesh to 155 against Afghanistan in first T20

Prothom Alo English Desk
Liton Das has propelled Bangladesh to a challenging total of 155 in the first T20I against Afghanistan on Thursday in Dhaka, reports UNB.

Liton hit 60, his fifth half century in the format, off 44 with two sixes and four fours.

Mohammad Naim and the debutant Munim Shahriar opened the innings for the hosts, but they failed to make a good start as they posted 10 in the first wicket stand.

Naim, who had a lean campaign during the last edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), failed to prove his mettle once again as he fell for two this time.

Munim had a good start as he struck a four early in his first international innings. But he couldn't carry it on as he fell for 17 off 18 balls with three fours. The number four batter, Shakib Al Hasan, also returned early scoring only five off six balls.

After Shakib, Mahmudullah Riyad also stayed only for a few minutes in the middle. The Bangladesh captain scored 10 off seven balls with a six.

However, Liton was firm at the other end of the wicket. He and Afif Hossain added 46 runs in the fifth wicket stand.

After Liton fell to Fazalhaq Farooqi for 60, Afif was dismissed for 25 off 24 balls.

Bangladesh eventually ended up on 155 for eight in 20 overs.

For Afghanistan, Farooqi and Azmatullah Omarzai scalped two wickets each.

