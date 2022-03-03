Liton fifty guides Bangladesh to 155 against Afghanistan in first T20

Naim, who had a lean campaign during the last edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), failed to prove his mettle once again as he fell for two this time.
Munim had a good start as he struck a four early in his first international innings. But he couldn't carry it on as he fell for 17 off 18 balls with three fours. The number four batter, Shakib Al Hasan, also returned early scoring only five off six balls.
After Shakib, Mahmudullah Riyad also stayed only for a few minutes in the middle. The Bangladesh captain scored 10 off seven balls with a six.
However, Liton was firm at the other end of the wicket. He and Afif Hossain added 46 runs in the fifth wicket stand.
After Liton fell to Fazalhaq Farooqi for 60, Afif was dismissed for 25 off 24 balls.
Bangladesh eventually ended up on 155 for eight in 20 overs.
For Afghanistan, Farooqi and Azmatullah Omarzai scalped two wickets each.