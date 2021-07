Opener Liton Das and experienced Mahmudullah Riyad have steadied the Tigers’ innings after Bangladesh lost their first 4 wickets for only 74 against Zimbabwe in the first ODI of the three-match series in Harare.

After 35 overs, Bangladesh were 164 for four. Liton was batting at 79 from 96 deliveries and Mahmudullah was at 32 from 48.