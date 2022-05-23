Liton, Mushfiqur hit fifties to inspire Bangladesh recovery

The pair added 129 in their unbroken stand after Sri Lanka’s pace bowlers Kasun Rajitha and Asitha Fernando shared five wickets between them to reduce Bangladesh to 24-5 in a chaotic first hour of play.

Substitute fielder Kamindu Mendis dropped Liton on 47 off Fernando at backward square leg before the right-hander brought up his 13th Test fifty with a boundary in the same over.

Mushfiqur, who scored 105 runs in the first Test, played a controlled innings before a powerful cover drive off left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama brought his fifty, his 26th in Tests.

The hosts made a nightmare start to the game as Rajitha bowled opener Mahmudul Hasan for a duck with the second ball of the morning.

Fellow opener Tamim Iqbal, who scored a century in the drawn first Test in Chittagong, also fell for a duck as he sent a leading edge off Fernando in the next over to be caught brilliantly by Jayawickrama at backward point.