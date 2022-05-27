Liton, Shakib lead Bangladesh fightback

Bangladesh have avoided follow on and are fighting to draw the Dhaka Test against Sri Lanka thanks to Liton Das and Shakib Al Hasan’s counterpunching partnership, which has helped the hosts head into the Lunch of the final day on 149-5 on Friday.

Liton remained unbeaten on 48 while Shakib completed his half-century and is batting on 52 off 61 balls as the Tigers accumulated 115 runs in the morning for the loss of Mushfiqur Rahim’s wicket.

The partnership is currently on 96 off 153 balls and thanks to it the Tigers now have a slim eight-run lead over Sri Lanka.