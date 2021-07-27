Liton to miss Australia T20I series

The wicketkeeper-batsman suffered a thigh injury during the first T20I against Zimbabwe that forced him to miss the remaining matches of the series.
Mushfiqur has been ruled out of the Australia series as he missed out on the quarantine deadline. Tamim is out with a knee injury that he sustained during the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division T20 Cricket League.
Mustafizur Rahman is also doubtful for the first two matches against the visiting Australian side. He suffered a blow to his ankle during a tour match in Zimbabwe that took place ahead of the ODI series.
Soumya Sarkar and Shakib Al Hasan have also been nursing injuries. They, however, will take part in the Australia series.
Bangladesh will heavily rely on the youngsters against the visitors.
The Tigers won the one-off Test, three ODIs and two T20s in their recent Zimbabwe tour.