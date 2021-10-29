Liton's dismissal hurts our chance: Mahmudullah

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad believes the dismissal of Liton Das in the last ball of penultimate over proved to be decisive in their crucial game against West Indies in the Super 12 phase of the Twenty20 World Cup today at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Liton was dismissed by trying to hit six but a 6 ft 8 inch tall Jason Holder jumped quite a high to intercept the ball and brilliantly plucked it from the air to not only dismiss Liton but also denied Bangladesh a six.