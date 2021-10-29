Liton's dismissal hurts our chance: Mahmudullah

Bangladesh later got 13 runs in the last over to win but could make 9 runs to lose the game by 3 runs eventually. The defeat literally ended their any chance to reach semifinal of the tournament.
The Tigers earlier conceded a five-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka before being mauled by England by eight wickets. "I think Liton's wicket was very crucial because we were both set. If that would have been six (we could win the game)... that's probably one advantage when you have tall fielders," Mahmudullah said after the match.
Bangladesh bowlers bowled well to restrict West Indies to 142-7. The Caribbean side however scored more than 10 runs what was expected, largely due to Jason Holder and captain Kerion Pollard who jointly struck three sixes in Mustafizur's last over. That over of Mustafizur eventually proved to be the game-changer.
"Bowlers did quite a good job but we missed a few chances that cost 10-15 runs. We tried (to go harder at the top) but the wicket wasn't one where you could hit. When you bowled back of length it was hard to score.
The bowlers did a good job, but it's the batting... but it was a close game, we can't blame batters or bowlers, in T20 cricket some games you win, some you lose. (Dropping catches) that is an issue, we need to do better," he said.
Bangladesh will take on South Africa on 2 November at Sheikh Jayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.