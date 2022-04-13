Love, hurt and repentance

Bangladesh has been a good team in white ball cricket for the last few years. Especially at home soil, for them there is not much difference between having Zimbabwe or teams like India, Australia as opponents. The match invariably ends in a win or defeat, but Bangladesh now has learnt to believe themselves as winners till the fat lady sings. This change in mentality is something to be celebrated. Bangladesh will need more time to reach this position in Tests. And that’s just not because of the ability or the lack of which of the cricketers. Just like the players, Bangladesh itself still hasn’t adjusted to red-ball cricket. Test cricket history, Test culture and domestic structure have a link with performance in red-ball cricket. Hoping that a tree would bear flowers and fruits in abundance without its roots first reaching deep into the soil and it being properly watered is a bit hyperbolic.

Even after tearing apart the Bangladesh team with criticism for getting bowled out for 53 and 80, we have to accept that Bangladesh still has a long way to go before they can find regular success in Test cricket. In Tests, they will seldom play well, win or draw a game– we must have the mentality to accept this as proof of their progress and accept their defeats.