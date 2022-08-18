Opening batsmen Gill, Dhawan star as India crush Zimbabwe in ODI

Zimbabwe used eight bowlers, but none could claim a wicket as the Indian openers struck a six and 19 fours between them.

Richard Ngarava fared worst with the ball, conceding 40 runs in seven overs, while Luke Jongwe restricted the Indian openers to 11 runs in his two-over stint.

India, third in the ODI rankings and 10 places above Zimbabwe, travelled to southern Africa without several stars, including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who are resting.