Liton not out on 58, Bangladesh lead by 108

The Tigers started the session on 71-4, trailing India by 16 runs.
Zakir and Liton, who were unbeaten on 37 and 0 respectively, took the team’s total beyond 100 before the former lost his wicket with a rash shot, getting caught off Umesh after reaching his maiden half-century in his second Test
Zakir’s 51, however, wasn’t the first time he crossed the 50-run mark in Tests as in the first Test of the series he had scored a century on debut.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who was pivotal with the bat in Bangladesh’s 50-over series win over India, couldn’t transfer his white-ball form in red-ball cricket, getting trapped leg before wicket by Axar for a duck.
Nurul Hasan, who had a poor run with the bat in the series, came out all guns blazing, hitting and edging his way to 31 off 28 balls before over balancing on an Axar Patel delivery and getting stumped out.
Liton was then joined by Taskin Ahmed (15 not out) and the duo added 36 runs in the session to take Bangladesh’s near the triple-figure mark.
Liton survived a close call in the third last over before tea, as he was given out lbw against Axar. However, the decision got overturned after Liton sent it upstairs to the third umpire.
Luck was once again in Liton's favour, as in the next over Virat Kohli dropped his catch at slip when he was on 49, allowing him to complete his 15th half-century in Tests.
Earlier, India took an 87-run innings lead after posting 314 in their first innings in reply to Bangladesh’s first innings score of 227.