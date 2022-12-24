Liton not out on 58, Bangladesh lead by 108

Bangladesh headed into the tea break of Day 3 on 195-7, with an unbeaten Liton Das being the host’s only hope of posting a somewhat challenging target in front of India in the second Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday.

Liton remained unbeaten on 58, in a session where Bangladesh managed to take a 108-run lead but in the process lost three wickets.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel struck twice in the session to add to his one scalp in the morning session while pacer Umesh Yadav also go into the wicket’s column with a wicket.