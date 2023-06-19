England five-down as lead stretches beyond 150

England extended their lead beyond 150 on the fourth morning of the opening Ashes Test against Australia as Ben Stokes’ risk-taking side again dictated a fast and furious tempo at a sunny Edgbaston on Monday.

A compelling session ended with England on 155-5, 162 runs ahead, but with Joe Root and Harry Brook both falling just short of half centuries Australia were very much in the hunt with the opening match of the series delicately poised.

Much will depend on England’s sixth wicket partnership of Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow after lunch – both having survived reviews before lunch. Stokes was 13 not out with Bairstow on one.