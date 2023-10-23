Pakistan set Afghanistan 283 to win

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam hit a stylish half century to guide his team to a fighting 282-7 in their World Cup match against Afghanistan in Chennai on Monday.

Azam's 92-ball 74 was ably supported by opener Abdullah Shafique's 75-ball 58 while Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed then scored a valuable 40 runs apiece.

On a spin-friendly Chidambaram Stadium pitch, Afghanistan fielded four slow bowlers with 18-year-old left-armer Noor Ahmad grabbing a career best 3-49 on his World Cup debut.

Shadab added a rapid 73 runs with Iftikhar for the sixth wicket as Pakistan added 61 in the last five overs, with Shadab falling off the last delivery.

Iftikhar cracked four sixes and two boundaries while Shadab's innings featured a six and a four.