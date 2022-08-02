England to play seven T20Is on first Pakistan tour in 17 years

England will play seven Twenty20 Internationals against Pakistan on their first visit to the country in 17 years, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Tuesday.

England will arrive in mid-September and play four T20s in Karachi, with the other three matches in Lahore, and then return in December for three Tests.

England’s last tour to the country was in 2005 before Pakistan were forced to play international matches at neutral venues in the UAE following a 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore.