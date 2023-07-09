Cricket, a larger-than-life story for Afghan girls

For Rubina cricket is not merely a game but the means of expression, emancipation and ecstasy. The game gives her the opportunity to reunite with her roots and yet at the same time paves the way of flying to the sky.
The tale of the Afghan girl is a beautiful story that this fabulous game has yielded innumerable times. Rubina’s story is the saga of a myriad of Afghan girls.
Like Rubina, some were present in the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium where Afghanistan men’s national cricket team locked horns with Bangladesh in their three-match ODI series.
Af-gha-nis-tan! Af-gha-nis-tan! The chant was heard ceaselessly from the rooftop gallery of the stadium. The bunch of Afghan fans did not only scream vociferously but also converted the chairs of the gallery as drums. With the harmonic rhythm of makeshift drums and ecstatic claps some started dancing. All of a sudden the traditional Afghan dance seemed like the symbol of boundless freedom and joy. The surreal spectacle, adorned by the people robed with traditional Afghan attire brings a piece of Afghanistan, a wild, pristine one with the spirit of liberty and bliss in a faraway land.
Rubina, a former television journalist in Afghanistan was cheering amid her peers with her traditional attires in that joyful Western gallery. Some were talking in English while others in Pashtun. On the day Afghan men dominated within the playing arena their enthusiastic fans also out-noised the meek local fans.
Like Rubina, Ismaya is also currently studying at a university in Bangladesh. “I arrived here four months ago. It is a fascinating country. First of all, we are Muslim. I feel a lot more freedom here than in Afghanistan. You all know the situation of Afghanistan…Taliban has imposed embargo on women. Women are not allowed to study or work outside the home,” said Ismaya who is a student of Asian University at Chattogram.
While she was talking, her bangles were producing sweet music as if conveying the joy of her mind. “Bangladesh is very new for me. I am feeling great here. I can study here. I can move around and wear whatever I want. I don’t even have to wear a head-scarf all the time,” said Ismaya.
Shakila Sultana is also studying at Chattogram. The girl in a colourful dress was screaming with delight every time the visiting batters were scoring boundaries. Even the local fans were taking selfies with her while she was constantly encouraging two centurions Gurbaz and Ibrahim.
She got a breather during the drinks break and while talking with her she said she was a member of the Afghan boxing team. She is also keen about cricket.
“I have been involved with boxing for many years. I came to Bangladesh a couple of months ago for studies. I came to the stadium for the first time. I follow all the news about the Afghanistan cricket team. Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed are my favorites.”
While Shakila tracks down the news Rahim Siddiki gets one step further. The New Zealand resident Rahim is registered as a super fan in Afghanistan Cricket Board and has so far visited 35 counties by his own means to watch Afghanistan play. He has seen the voyage of Afghanistan from an associate member to a full-scale Test team.
Rahim, who was waving a huge Afghanistan flag, was called a few moments later by local ‘super fan’ and the latter handed him over a packet of sweets. Rahim received it with glee and returned to the melee of his fellow supporters.
Nasir Raowan, a student of IIUT University of Dhaka was there wearing a T-shirt that had ‘Let Afghan girls learn’ written on it. Nasir said they want to protest against the Taliban as they resist girls from going to school. The girls have the right to study.
All of a sudden the greatness of cricket, the super reach of sports is understood. Sports have been used as a conveyer of political demands. Sports unite people to protest against the oppressors. Sports become larger than life beyond the boundary.
CLR James, one of the greatest philosophers of the 20th century wrote his magnum opus beyond the boundary, arguably the finest cricketing book ever authored. He described how the oppressed black people took cricket to express and regain their rights and esteem. How cricket united the people for their struggle of emancipation.
To depict the power of cricket James asked, what do they who only know cricket know?
James, a revolutionary, would be happy to see cricket once again become larger than life for a brave nation that is bruised, battered, ravaged but not ready to bow its freedom.