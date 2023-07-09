Cricket, a larger-than-life story for Afghan girls

For Rubina cricket is not merely a game but the means of expression, emancipation and ecstasy. The game gives her the opportunity to reunite with her roots and yet at the same time paves the way of flying to the sky.

The tale of the Afghan girl is a beautiful story that this fabulous game has yielded innumerable times. Rubina’s story is the saga of a myriad of Afghan girls.

Like Rubina, some were present in the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium where Afghanistan men’s national cricket team locked horns with Bangladesh in their three-match ODI series.

Af-gha-nis-tan! Af-gha-nis-tan! The chant was heard ceaselessly from the rooftop gallery of the stadium. The bunch of Afghan fans did not only scream vociferously but also converted the chairs of the gallery as drums. With the harmonic rhythm of makeshift drums and ecstatic claps some started dancing. All of a sudden the traditional Afghan dance seemed like the symbol of boundless freedom and joy. The surreal spectacle, adorned by the people robed with traditional Afghan attire brings a piece of Afghanistan, a wild, pristine one with the spirit of liberty and bliss in a faraway land.