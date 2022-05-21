Maiden triumph or missed opportunity

On paper, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are heading into the Dhaka Test with an equal chance of winning the series. The first Test in Chattogram ended in a drab draw where batsmen made merry on a placid wicket while the bowlers battled hard under sweltering heat with little to show for their efforts.

In Dhaka, however, the match is unlikely to end in a draw. The Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur hasn’t produced a draw Test in over seven years. The wicket in Mirpur traditionally provides turn from Day 1 and the pitch condition deteriorates as the game progresses.