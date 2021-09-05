Malan ton helps South Africa level ODI series against Sri Lanka at 1-1

Opening batsman Janneman Malan hit 121 to set up a comfortable 67-run series-levelling win for South Africa in the rain-hit one-day international against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

South Africa scored 283-6 in 47 overs with opening batsman Malan scoring his third ODI ton after the tourists elected to bat first in Colombo.

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 197 in 36.4 overs, chasing a DLS revised target of 265 from 41 overs following a second rain interruption.