Malan's hometown heroics fire England to series win

Dawid Malan returned to his home town on Sunday to steer England to a four-wicket win over South Africa in their second Twenty20 international in Paarl as they clinched the three-match series.

The 33-year-old Malan, who was born in England but grew up in the Winelands town and made his first class debut at Boland Park, scored 55 off 40 balls to help England reach the modest target of 147 set by South Africa, beating their hosts for the second time in three days.

Captain Eoin Morgan saw England to victory with a ball to spare as they reached their target having lost six wickets, after South Africa, put in to bat, laboured to 146-6 on a slow pitch.