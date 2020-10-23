Manish, Vijay guide Hyderabad to big win over Rajasthan

An unbeaten 140-run partnership for the third wicket between Manish Pandey (83 not out) and Vijay Shankar (52 not out) guided SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) to an eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday and kept their team in contention for playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

SRH chased down a target of 155 with 11 balls to spare after surviving the early headway made by a fiery early spell from Jofra Archer (2/21) at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

Shankar hit a four to take SRH over the line and bring up his half century off the first ball of the 19th and penultimate over of the innings. While Pandey hit eight sixes and four fours while Shankar hit four fours.