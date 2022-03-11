Marathon man Bonner gives West Indies edge over weary England

Nkrumah Bonner’s considerable reserves of patience and determination paid off with an invaluable second Test century as the West Indies closed the third day of the first Test against England at 373 for nine at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Thursday.

Bonner’s innings of 123 spanned more than nine hours and while it will hardly ever be remembered for any attacking style or quality of strokeplay, his effort earned the home side a first innings lead of 62 runs with one wicket in hand going into day four.