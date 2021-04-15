Master blaster Babar Azam leads Pakistan trounce South Africa

Babar Azam gave a batting masterclass to lead Pakistan to a nine-wicket win in the third Twenty20 international against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.

Babar hit 122, his first T20 international century, and shared a record Pakistan first wicket partnership of 197 with Mohammad Rizwan (73 not out) as Pakistan chased down a challenging target of 204 with two overs to spare.

Virtually the only flaw in a dazzling batting display by the Pakistan captain was when he was dismissed with only seven runs needed, nudging an attempted ramp shot off Lizaad Williams to South African wicketkeeper and captain Heinrich Klaasen.