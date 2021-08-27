Cricket

T20I series

Matt Henry off to Bangladesh after Covid positive for Allen

Reuters
In this file photo taken on 20 March 2021 New Zealand's Matt Henry (front) bowls past Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim during the 1st cricket ODI match between New Zealand and Bangladesh at University Oval in Dunedin
Pace bowler Matt Henry has been called into New Zealand’s Twenty20 squad in Bangladesh as replacement for Finn Allen as the batsman recovers from Covid-19 in quarantine.

“Matt’s clearly not a like-for-like replacement for Finn, but he expands our selection options and, in the current circumstances, is the best equipped to join the side at such short notice,” New Zealand coach Gary Stead said in a team release on Friday.

Allen, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday after arriving from England.

The Black Caps start their five-match T20 series against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Wednesday.

