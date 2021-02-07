Chattogram Test

Mayers, Bonner revive West Indies hopes

AFP
Chattogram, Bangladesh
West Indies' Kyle Mayers (R) plays a shot during the fifth day of the first cricket Test match between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on 7 February 2021
West Indies' Kyle Mayers (R) plays a shot during the fifth day of the first cricket Test match between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on 7 February 2021AFP

Kyle Mayers closed in on a century as the West Indies kept alive their victory hopes in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Sunday.

Mayers remained unbeaten on 91 from 153 balls with fellow debutant Nkrumah Bonner on 43 as the West Indies reached 197-3 at lunch on the final day. They need another 198 to win.

Resuming on 110-3, the pair frustrated the Bangladesh bowlers and took their partnership to 138.

Bonner pulled off-spinner Mehidy Hasan over square leg for a boundary with the first ball of the day and Mayers brought up the century stand by hitting Mustafizur Rahman for a four and six off successive deliveries.

Advertisement

Bangladesh could have dismissed Bonner on 25 if they had reviewed a leg-before appeal off Nayeem Hasan. A television replay indicated the ball would hit leg-stump.

Bangladesh off-spinner Mehidy Hasan needs only three wickets to become only the fourth cricketer to get a hundred and 10 wickets in the same Test.

Bangladesh scored 430 and 223-8 declared. The West Indies made 259 in their first innings.

More News

England all out for 578 in first India Test

England all out for 578 in first India Test

'Phenomenal' Root has 'answer for everything', says Stokes

'Phenomenal' Root has 'answer for everything', says Stokes

South African spinners push Pakistan in second Test tussle

Pakistan's Azhar Ali (front) walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on 6 February, 2021

Mehidy aims for history as Bangladesh pressure West Indies

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (C) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of West Indies' Shayne Moseley (not pictured) during the fourth day of the first cricket Test match between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on 6 February, 2021