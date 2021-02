Mayers, Bonner revive West Indies hopes

Kyle Mayers closed in on a century as the West Indies kept alive their victory hopes in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Sunday.

Mayers remained unbeaten on 91 from 153 balls with fellow debutant Nkrumah Bonner on 43 as the West Indies reached 197-3 at lunch on the final day. They need another 198 to win.

Resuming on 110-3, the pair frustrated the Bangladesh bowlers and took their partnership to 138.

Bonner pulled off-spinner Mehidy Hasan over square leg for a boundary with the first ball of the day and Mayers brought up the century stand by hitting Mustafizur Rahman for a four and six off successive deliveries.