Mehidy aims for history as Bangladesh pressure West Indies

Mehidy Hasan looked for a place in history as Bangladesh set the West Indies a formidable target of 395 to win the first Test on Saturday.

Mehidy took the three wickets to fall as West Indies set about the challenge, reaching 110-3 at the close of the fourth day in Chittagong.

After his 103 in Bangladesh's first innings total of 430 and 4-58 when they bowled out the West Indies for 259, Mehidy needs only three more wickets to become just the fourth all-rounder to get a hundred with the bat and take 10 wickets in the same Test.

Only England great Ian Botham, former Pakistan captain Imran Khan and his star Bangladesh teammate Shakib Al Hasan have managed it so far.