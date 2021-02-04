Maiden ton of Mehidy helps Bangladesh post 430

Mehidy Hasan struck his maiden Test hundred as Bangladesh posted 430 runs in their first innings of the first Test against the West Indies in Chittagong on Thursday.

The hosts were all out on the stroke of tea break on the second day after Mehidy hit 103 off 168 balls with 13 boundaries.

Mehidy was the last man dismissed when he holed out a catch to substitute Kavem Hodge at long on off off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall.

Shakib Al Hasan earlier struck 68 as Bangladesh dominated the West Indies' bowlers to add 188 runs in two sessions after resuming the day's play at 242-5.