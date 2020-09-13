Mehidy working hard to get back to his best

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz says the long interval forced by COVID-19 has taken the accuracy away from his bowling. The all-rounder also said he is working hard to get his old zeal back ahead of the Sri Lanka tour for a three-match Test series starting from 24 October, reports UNB.
Mehidy last appeared in a competitive cricket match back in March this year in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League. Just after a single round of the league, COVID-19 hit the country, forcing the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to halt the league indefinitely.
“I’ve started bowling in Mirpur after a long gap of five-six months. It feels really good to get the opportunity to start bowling, but I’m feeling a little comfortable because of my bowling what has lost its way. I’m unable to control the ball the way I used to do. I think it’ll take some times to get the shape back,” Mehidy told the media after his Sunday’s practice at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
All the cricketing activities were on hold after 16 March due to the outbreak of the respiratory disease. However, a few cricketers started an individual training programme set off by BCB before Eid-ul-Adha, which is still going on. Mehidy is one of the regular players who join the programme.
“Before coming to Dhaka, I practised in Khulna. It’ll take some times to get my natural bowling back. I’m trying my best so that I can do it faster. I’ve talked to our spin bowling coach Daniel Vettori. He gave me some tips on what I’m trying to follow,” Mehidy added.
Till the date, Mehidy represented Bangladesh in 22 Tests, 41 ODIs and 13 T20Is bagging 90, 40 and four wickets respectively. He is more successful at home than abroad. He scalped 61 wickets in his 11 Tests played in the home while he took 29 wickets in his other 11 Tests held abroad.
“Challenge of a spinner is bigger when he plays abroad. Specially, I have to face more challenge when I play away Tests. To succeed abroad, I have to bowl constantly keeping the line and length right. It’s rare to get help from the wicket in a foreign land. I think the wickets of Asia are more helpful for spinners than the other countries. I’m trying to sort out a way how I can do better in the away Tests,” Mehidy further told the media.
Players of Bangladesh team are currently gearing up for Sri Lanka series comprising three Tests. Right after BCB announces the team for this tour, a residential training camp will be held in Mirpur. In which, all the players will be required to stay at the team hotel in Dhaka so that they can be safe from being exposed to COVID-19.
BCB is yet to finalise the tour plan with the Sri Lanka Cricket. As per the government regulation, everyone who enters Sri Lanka requires a 14-day quarantine period. But, BCB is not agreed with this term. They rather asked Sri Lanka board to make the quarantine period shorter. BCB CEO has said recently that Sri Lanka board is working closely with their health department to make sure a shorter quarantine period for Bangladesh national team and its support staff.