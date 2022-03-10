‘Mentally and physically unfit’ Shakib to stay away from cricket: Jalal

Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) cricket operation chairman Jalal Yunus has said all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan would not be available in the upcoming South Africa tour this month, reports UNB.

“I have talked to Shakib today (Wednesday) and asked about his plan. He said he is unfit mentally and physically. He is reluctant to tour to South Africa,” Jalal told the media on Wednesday.

He also said the board has decided to rest Shakib until the end of April.