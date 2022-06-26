Mitchell and Blundell again frustrate England

New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell frustrated England again on Sunday as they denied the hosts a fresh breakthrough in their quest for a series whitewash.

The pair batted through the entire morning session to take the Black Caps to 254-5 in their second innings, a lead of 223 runs, at lunch on the fourth day of the third Test at Headingley.

Mitchell, who had already scored three hundreds this series, including 109 in New Zealand’s first innings 329, was 44 not out.

Blundell, fresh from his first-innings 55, was unbeaten on 45.